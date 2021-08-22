Raksha Bandhan 2021: From Zoya Akhtar's 'Dil Dhadakne Do' to Shah Rukh Khan's 'Josh'... movies spotlighting sibling love

Josh

Who can forget the special bond that Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared in the film as siblings? Be it fighting a nemesis together or love advice, the twins were always there for each other. Both Shah Rukh and Aishwarya shared a fabulous chemistry as brother and sister, in the film, which boasted of some unforgettable songs.

Dil Dhadakne Do

This Zoya Akhtar directorial was a very upper class, modern family movie, with the bond between the siblings (played by Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh) being the highlight. They stood by and supported each other at all times — within a dysfunctional family where a dominating, male chauvinistic papa [Anil Kapoor] ruled, the long-suffering mother [Shefali Shah] whiled away her time at kitty parties and aimless drinking. Both Priyanka and Ranveer were fantastic in their respective roles.

Dhanak

This film was special. It revolved around a caring sister who was determined to show her visually-impaired brother the outside world through her eyes. The duo courageously slip out of Rajasthan alone and embark on journey peppered with laughter, happiness, adventure, and more. They are met with many obstacles, yet the siblings overcome each challenge extremely well.

Iqbal

Featuring Shreyas Talpade as Iqbal, and Shweta Prasad as his young sister rallying behind his brother as he sets out to fulfil his dream of becoming a cricketer. She is his cheerleader, supporter, his ‘voice’ and ‘ears’ — Iqbal is a mute with hearing impairment. This film had an underlying message that how when the two combined their forces, they could conquer any obstacle.

My Brother... Nikhil

Nikhil Kapoor (played by Sanjay Suri) was HIV positive — a fact his parents couldn’t accept and so their relation went from bad to worse. His sister, Anamika (played by Juhi Chawla), was the only one who accepted him for what he was and saw him through his ordeal until his death. This film was emotional, poignant and depicted the strong bond the sister and brother shared.

Bumm Bumm Bole

The story revolves around Pinaki Gwala [Darsheel Safary] and Rimzim Gwala [Ziyah Vastani], who hail from a poor family and can afford just one pair of shoes, which the two have to share. The brother takes on every challenge so that he can win a pair of shoes for his sister. Inspired by the Iranian film Children of Heaven, the movie showcased the warm, luminous bond between them.

Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 07:00 AM IST