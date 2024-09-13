 Friday The 13th Trends On X As Netizens Load Social Media Site With Memes & Scary GIFs
Friday The 13th Trends On X As Netizens Load Social Media Site With Memes & Scary GIFs

Memes featuring classic horror movie characters and scenes offering both a sense of comedic and spooky take are rolling out online.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, September 13, 2024, 06:39 PM IST
article-image
Friday The 13th | Canva

It's Friday the 13th today and social media is trending with posts about the occasion. On X, hashtags related to this day, such as #Fridaythe13th and #Fridaythe13 are trending for hours together, dominated by memes and scary GIFs. Netizens who learned about this day and knew its reference loaded the social media site with posts.

Is this day associated with some scary event from the past? Is it considered bad? Before we tell you more about Friday The 13th and how it is a thing that people are discussing now, we note that the internet is raining memes on this occasion. Memes featuring classic horror movie characters and scenes offering both a sense of comedic and spooky take are rolling out online.

Check Friday The 13th posts below

Friday the 13th is considered an unlucky day in many Western cultures, and there several superstitions that revolve around this day. The scare and the horror element is also seen in the popular film by the same name, "Friday the 13th". Also, not many would know that there's actually a phobia among many about this day which stems from a blend of superstitions. The fear of the number 13, known as paraskevidekatriaphobia.

There are no actual scientific evidences to support these beliefs around the day. However, the scare around the occasion is real and is already being sensed by how netizens who are observing this Friday the 13th.

