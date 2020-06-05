FPJ Fun Corner: Best WhatsApp memes and jokes to lighten your mood amid COVID-19 on June 5, 2020

While you are stuck at home during the lockdown, the Free Press Journal brings you the best memes and jokes from the internet.
So, sit back, enjoy these handpicked gems and thank us later.
Shoutout to the lazy people!
Why does everyone hate lazy people? They are not even doing anything!
Credit - Instagram @thedopeindian
Didn't see that coming!
#ModiExposesModi
Netflix, Prime and Hotstar ka chakkar Babu Bhaiyya!
The veggies are literally roasted!
Credit - Instagram @pun_bible
Disclaimer: These are jokes to lighten your mood in dark times.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)