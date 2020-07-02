FPJ Fun Corner: Best WhatsApp memes and jokes to lighten your mood amid COVID-19 on July 2, 2020

While you are stuck at home during the lockdown, the Free Press Journal brings you the best memes and jokes from the internet.
As even in times of darkness, one should not forget to laugh.
So, sit back, and don't forget to laugh on these handpicked gems and thank us later!
Budweiser jokes!
A news article by The Hans India has made it to the top Twitter trends for quoting a satirical piece on beer brand Budweiser.
According to the report, an employee named Walter Powell (alias) revealed that he has been peeing inside the beer tanks for the last 12 years.
While the brewery hasn’t clarified on their end, it can be assumed that the news is untrue and is blown out of proportion since a website didn’t bother to fact check.
But, to make it worthwhile, meme makers did not miss out on the opportunity to trigger a hilarious meme fest.
What marriage teaches you?
On their 40th wedding anniversary and during the banquet celebrating it, Tom was asked to give his friends a brief account of the benefits of a marriage of such long duration.
"Tell us Tom, just what is it you have learned from all those wonderful years with your wife?"
Tom responds, "Well, I've learned that marriage is the best teacher of all. It teaches you loyalty, forbearance, meekness, self-restraint, forgiveness - and a great many other qualities you wouldn't have needed if you'd stayed single."
Old but Gold!
(Credits: IG @pun_bible)
Disclaimer: These are jokes to lighten your mood in dark times.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)