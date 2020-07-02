FPJ Fun Corner: Best WhatsApp memes and jokes to lighten your mood amid COVID-19 on July 2, 2020

While you are stuck at home during the lockdown, the Free Press Journal brings you the best memes and jokes from the internet.

Budweiser jokes!

A news article by The Hans India has made it to the top Twitter trends for quoting a satirical piece on beer brand Budweiser.

According to the report, an employee named Walter Powell (alias) revealed that he has been peeing inside the beer tanks for the last 12 years.

While the brewery hasn’t clarified on their end, it can be assumed that the news is untrue and is blown out of proportion since a website didn’t bother to fact check.

But, to make it worthwhile, meme makers did not miss out on the opportunity to trigger a hilarious meme fest.