Foodie Influencer Tries Noodles With Scoop Of Ice Cream In Viral Video, Gives 'Super' Rating To Bizarre Recipe

Noodles With Scoop Of Ice Cream | Instagram

Would you like to have some noodles for breakfast today? You might be okay with having a bowl of noodles unless someone adds ice cream to it instead of chopped vegetables. People often enjoy their noodles with veggies and seasonings, but it is rare that you would seen someone you knowing adding a scoop of the chilled dessert to noodles.

While you might be finding this bizarre, let us tell you that a foodie influencer prepared the dish by adding ice cream to a bowl of noodles. Calvin Lee, who is known for creating unique dishes and reviewing them for viewers alongside suggesting them to give it a try, uploaded a recent video showing him prepare Ice Cream Indomie.

Watch video

The video opened by showing him adding a scoop of ice cream into a hot and spicy noodle pack. He is seen topping his bowl of Indomie, a brand of instant noodle, with ice cream before consuming it. He was soon seen picking the noodles-clad ice cream with a pair of chopsticks while saying "I'm very sure that this will taste good." As he tried the dish with his chopsticks, it was an instant yes for him.

Super satisfying dish

He tasted his bizarre recipe and expressed about being impressed with what he had created. "This is the hot & spicy version so the ice cream balance it out so well. Like a spicy indomie carbonara," he said while rating the dish to be "Super satisfying."

Internet reacts

The recipe video of Lee surfaced on Instagram in August and it has already gathered 63.1K views on the social media platform. It is going viral online and drawing the reaction of netizens. Not many were impressed with the dish, however, some commented on the video that they would consider giving it a one-time try. "I swear to god I wanna try this hahahaa," they wrote, while others said, "Putting two of my fav foods doesn’t sit well with me."