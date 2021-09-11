'Enjoy a swim before you fly': Twitter flooded with memes as Delhi Airport water logging videos goes viral

Parts of Delhi airport were waterlogged on Saturday following heavy rain in the national capital. Visuals from Indira Gandhi International Airport (Terminal 3) showed the interiors and the runways completely covered in water with bewildered passengers standing nearby on drier land.

"...We regret the inconvenience caused. Due to sudden heavy rain, for a short period, there was waterlogging at the forecourt. Our team was immediately aligned to look into it and the issue has been resolved," tweeted Delhi Airport in response to a clip shared on Twitter.

As per the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) prediction, thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain and gusty winds will hit various parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana during the next two hours. The national capital received 1,031.5mm rain between June and September 2021. The Safdarjung observatory received 5.4 mm of rainfall in 24 hours, with 10.2 mm of rianfall recorded between 5.30 p.m. and 8.30 p.m. Friday, pushing the figure to 1,015.5 mm-mark for the first time since 2010.

As horrified netizens shared visuals online, Twitter has erupted into memes and jokes about the situation. Some also lashed out at the government (both Central and state) as well as the airport management authorities. "Now Delhiites can catch a cruise ship too from Delhi Airport," joked one user.

"Centre launches seaplane aerodrome in Delhi NCR," joked another.

Take a look at some of the posts:

(With inputs from agencies)

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 01:29 PM IST