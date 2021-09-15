'Engineering India's growth': Indian users flood Twitter with wishes and memes on #EngineersDay

Every year since 1968, India has commemorated birth anniversary of Indian Engineer Bharat Ratna Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya as Engineers Day. He, a man of high principles, was instrumental in the construction of dams, reservoirs, and hydropower projects throughout the country. The Krishna Raja Sagar dam in Karnataka and the flood protection system in Hyderabad are two of his high-profile projects.

Visvesvaraya was the Diwan of Mysore from 1912 to 1918, and during that time he transformed the state into a 'model state'. He was also called the "Father of Modern Mysore" for his countless industrial, economic, and social projects. In 1955, the government awarded him the title of 'Bharat Ratna' for his exceptional contribution to the development of India. King George V also knighted him in the United Kingdom, adding the honorific 'sir' to his name.

As the day recognizes engineers throughout the country, netizens have paid their tributes via messages and tweets of gratitude towards the engineers. Even famous personalities including the Indian PM Modi have taken on to twitter for the same. Have a look at a few of the top tweets:

While the platform was seen filling up with such heartwarming greetings, twitter users also turned hilariously creative and came up with memes for the same. Here a few:

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 11:51 AM IST