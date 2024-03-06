Elon Musk Shares Penguin Meme Boasting About X Amid Facebook-Instagram Outage

As Meta suffered a massive outage on Tuesday across its platforms, Elon Musk took a dig at Mark Zuckerberg-run services, posting a meme where X is seen as the captain leading the team of Instagram, Facebook and Threads as Penguins. Check meme below

In one of the worst outages for Meta, its entire family of apps - Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Threads - went down for millions across the globe, including in India, as users were thrown out from their accounts. The users took to X to write about their woes, as it was the only social media platform working. Elon Musk's post reads "Our servers are working"

If you’re reading this post, it’s because our servers are working — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 5, 2024

Musk quotes Andy Stone in now-viral meme post

Musk also posted a meme with X leading the team of apps, along with an image of a post by Meta spokesperson Andy Stone. "We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now," posted Stone on X. Musk said: "If you're reading this post, it's because our servers are working". Earlier in the day, the tech billionaire said that he is ready to fight Zuckerberg anywhere, anytime, with any rules.