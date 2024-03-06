 Elon Musk Shares Penguin Meme Boasting About X Amid Facebook-Instagram Outage
Elon Musk Shares Penguin Meme Boasting About X Amid Facebook-Instagram Outage

Elon Musk took a dig at Mark Zuckerberg-run services by posting a meme. Here's what it was. Scroll below to know.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, March 06, 2024, 01:55 PM IST
As Meta suffered a massive outage on Tuesday across its platforms, Elon Musk took a dig at Mark Zuckerberg-run services, posting a meme where X is seen as the captain leading the team of Instagram, Facebook and Threads as Penguins. Check meme below

In one of the worst outages for Meta, its entire family of apps - Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Threads - went down for millions across the globe, including in India, as users were thrown out from their accounts. The users took to X to write about their woes, as it was the only social media platform working. Elon Musk's post reads "Our servers are working"

Musk quotes Andy Stone in now-viral meme post

Musk also posted a meme with X leading the team of apps, along with an image of a post by Meta spokesperson Andy Stone. "We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now," posted Stone on X. Musk said: "If you're reading this post, it's because our servers are working". Earlier in the day, the tech billionaire said that he is ready to fight Zuckerberg anywhere, anytime, with any rules. 

