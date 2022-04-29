Easy to replace trend gone too far? Bride decided to marry relative instead of groom

It is said that god made one person for everyone and we just have to meet that person. Everything was going well in one of the wedding of Malkapur Pangra village of Maharashtra. The stage was set, the pandit was ready to start the rituals, Bride and Groom were ready too but something happened that made the bride change her mind. She married one of the relative present in the wedding venue instead of the guy she was supposed to get married to. No! this isn't a story from an Indian daily soap but a reality.

Recently a shocking incident came into the light. A bride got married to a relative after the groom failed to reach the venue on time.

The wedding was scheduled for April 22 in Malkapur Pangra village in the Buldhana district.The wedding was supposed to take place at 4 pm. Instead of 4 pm, the groom reached the venue at 8 pm because he was busy dancing and drinking with his friends and lost the track of time. The bride and everyone waited for him for 4 hours. When he didn't reached the venue on time and made everyone wait for hours the bride got angry.

Eventually, looking at his carelessness the bride decided to get married to one of the relative present at the venue.

