'Dusri Aurat Rakh Li': Woman Publicly Thrashes Husband With Slippers Over 'Infidelity' In UP's Bareilly (VIDEO)

Woman Publicly Thrashes Husband With Slippers Over 'Infidelity' In UP's Bareilly | X/@bstvlive

Bareilly: A high-voltage drama unfolded in UP's Bareilly district when a woman started beating her husband with slippers in front of the CDO bungalow, one of the busiest areas of the city. The woman also verbally abused her husband while beating him. According to the woman, she has been married for ten years. But now her husband is living with another woman. A video of the incident is going viral on social media.

Alleging her husband of infidelity she said, "Dusri aurat rakh li issne", the woman can be heard saying. Which roughly translates to,"Now he is with another woman."

Bystanders can be seen watching the drama and recording it on their phones. Bareilly police has also reacted to the viral video.

"The Inspector-in-Charge Kotwali has been directed to investigate the matter and take necessary action as per rules," Police said on X.

According to TV 9 Hindi, the wife has alleged that her husband had changed for the last few months. He neither talked properly nor gave money for the household expenses. Now she came to know that he has married again and is roaming around with his new wife.

The woman has lodged a complaint against her husband and has demanded from the police that she should be given justice.