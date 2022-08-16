e-Paper Get App

Dubai Crown Prince travels in London tube, goes unnoticed by passengers

Dubai's Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum shared his photos on Instagram while travelling in a London tube. It was noted that he went unnoticed by the people on board.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 03:27 PM IST
Dubai's Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum | Instagram

Similar to how Sonu Nigam and Nawazuddin Siddiqui went in the public yet stayed silent and unrecognized, Dubai's Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum went unnoticed by passengers during his London tube travel.

Earlier this year in March, Indian film actor Nawazuddin was shooting in Mira road for his upcoming film and he had an event on the other side of the town, so instead of taking his luxurious car, the down-to-earth actor opted for the Mumbai local to escape the traffic hustle and reach the event on time.

Years ago in 2016, singer Sonu Nigam has disguised himself as a roadside beggar. Watch video:

