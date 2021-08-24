'Dream come true': #SpidermanNoWayHome trailer breaks internet; netizens can't wait to watch it

The teaser trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home is here and fans cannot keep calm!

The teaser trailer of the film was released on Tuesday, a day after it was leaked online. The film marks Tom Holland's third adventure as Spider-Man and also features Doctor Strange played by Benedict Cumberbatch. It will release in December.

In Spider-Man: Far From Home, the superhero's identity as Peter Parker was revealed to the world. In the upcoming edition, Spider-Man, frustrated at being blamed for Mysterio's death, messes with the multiverse in order to make things right.

Here's the trailer:

As soon as the trailer made it to the internet, it went viral as elated fans started expressing how much they loved the trailer.

Zendaya, who plays the role of MJ in the film wrote, "It’s finally here!!!"

Conveying how much they loved the trailer, one fan wrote, "Did I just wake up my wife at 3am because I screamed? Yes. Yes I did."

Another wrote, "my heart soul and mind are ready for this movie."

Here's how people are reacting. Have a look.

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 11:05 AM IST