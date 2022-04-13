Does THIS cat have human like hands? Internet is surprised; watch video

No doubt our pets have their cute paws to shake hands and catch a throw, however ever imagined or wished they had a hand like us? In a video doing rounds on the internet, we can see a cat posing on screen with fresh tint color hands which holds five fingers.

Super realistic or too much to believe? Spoiler alert! The cat is provided a hand accessory which makes the animal appear to have human like hands when captured on screen.

The video begins with the tool being fixed in front of the calmly seated cat. This deceptively portrays that the animal has got into a rare or bizarre phenomenon of possessing hands.

As soon as the clip hit social media, netizens couldn't believe their eyes for a blink, and took to share and reshare to prank others for the pseudo visuals.

Watch the video, right here:

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 10:21 AM IST