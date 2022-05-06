Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Here's how netizens reacted to Benedict Cumberbatch's film

Movies release every week but there are few movies that stay in the hearts of people forever and Marvel movies are one of them. Fans have waited for years for 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' to release.

When it hit the theatres on Friday (May 6), netizens who were eagerly waiting for the movie, flooded Twitter with their reactions.

Some were amazed after watching the movie while others requested not to spread spoilers of the movie.

Reportedly, the movie had been leaked online on the day of it's release.

Here's how netizens reacted on Twitter:

One note to parents - Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness basically owes a lot to Sam Raimi’s previous films like Evil Dead & Army of Darkness - with a sprinkling of Drag Me to Hell. I was glad to see that Disney and Marvel let him go for it. (1/2) — Daniel (@danrevill) May 6, 2022

Tonight: Doctor Strange. 😃Already been spoilt by an actual article headline in my newsfeed. I hate mean spirited people who write those kinds of stories. 😡 — Miggyluv, Season 55 🌻 (@miggyluv) May 6, 2022

Doctor strange in the Multiverse of Madness featuring an epic classical music battle. — Gurupreet Singh Chagger (@GPchagger) May 6, 2022

Doctor Strange was fucking wild.. I loved that shit — luis (@IliosLionel) May 6, 2022

Need To Figure Out When Ima See Doctor Strange Before The Spoilers Hit The Timeline. — Detective Bagabitch (@biglam_) May 6, 2022

Doctor Strange was actually really good for a Disney Horror — SZWÉ (@officialszwe) May 6, 2022

#DoctorStrange: Humorous ride through the multiverse with less action, more talking.



While Sam Raimi tried to blend superhero with horror genre, somewhere the content lacked



Nonetheless, it’s enjoyable. #BenedictCumberbatch & #ElizabethOlsen are MVP.



3/5#MultiverseOfMadness pic.twitter.com/5Wmn5yNRfi — ѕαι ¢нαη∂яα яє∂∂у (@saichndra) May 6, 2022

#DoctorStrange2 is pure theatrical experience with excellent VFX and camera and making it an sure shot blockbuster outing ❤️💥 #DoctorStrange nd #Wanda makes top notch performance 3.5/5 ⭐ winner 🏆#DoctorStrangereview #movies #DoctorStrangeInTheMultiverseOfMadness #mustwatch — Movie Lover ❤ (@MovieLover30) May 6, 2022

I’m really dumbfounded by the complaints for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness I’m seeing. I’ve heard so many different complaints that make me feel like I saw a different movie. Never the less I loved it from start to finish. — Mr. Smileypoo (@mr_smileypoo) May 6, 2022

Just finished #DoctorStrange 2!



I really enjoyed it for how creative it was in expanding the endless possibilities that @Marvel can reach. Sam Rami killed it with his vision of horror meets superheroes. The subtle jump scares and different perspectives really stood out! — AVETI 🇦🇲 (@avetimedia) May 6, 2022

Multiverse of Madness did not live upto my expectations. I felt the movie was a bit rushed and anti - climatic. The horror bits were perfectly timed and all. But something felt off in the movie. I dunno why. #DoctorStrange #DoctorStrangeInTheMultiverseOfMadness #MarvelStudios — Ishaan Bohra (@bohra_ishaan) May 6, 2022

Absolutely adored #DoctorStrange in the Multi-verse of Madness.

⁰The 🎶fight scene🎵 was one of the most inventive things that I’ve ever seen.



I care about Steven and Christine. The ending is unexpected and moving. This was remarkable & so much damn fun!



Sam Raimi & Crew 👏 pic.twitter.com/mvhoHwFhtP — Ryan Nilsen (@RyNilsen) May 6, 2022

#DoctorStrange was not good for my mental health. My therapist will hear about this, Stephen. — zoe 🌞 (@aizbrgn) May 6, 2022

I really enjoyed #DoctorStrange The fan speculation got a little crazy for this one. It's not the Avengers 5, it's a Dr. Strange sequel. Keep that in mind going in and I'll bet you have a good time. Best part was letting Raimi get away with some bloody deaths (but not extreme). — Crow (@Crowmagnon0) May 6, 2022

'Doctor Strange 2' is an action-adventure American superhero film based on Marvel Comics. The film is written by Michael Waldron and directed by Sam Raimi.

It stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange, alongside Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams.

It is the sequel to 'Doctor Strange' (2016) and the 14th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The film was directed by Scott Derrickson from a screenplay he wrote with Jon Spaihts and C. Robert Cargill, and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as neurosurgeon Stephen Strange along with Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong, Michael Stuhlbarg, Benjamin Bratt, Scott Adkins, Mads Mikkelsen, and Tilda Swinton.

'Doctor Strange' won millions of hearts and reportedly collected $677.7 million at the box office.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 02:44 PM IST