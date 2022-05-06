e-Paper Get App
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Here's how netizens reacted to Benedict Cumberbatch's film

When 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' hit the theatres on Friday (May 6), netizens flooded Twitter with their reactions

Rajshree Rajput | Updated on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 02:44 PM IST

Movies release every week but there are few movies that stay in the hearts of people forever and Marvel movies are one of them. Fans have waited for years for 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' to release.

When it hit the theatres on Friday (May 6), netizens who were eagerly waiting for the movie, flooded Twitter with their reactions.

Some were amazed after watching the movie while others requested not to spread spoilers of the movie.

Reportedly, the movie had been leaked online on the day of it's release.

Here's how netizens reacted on Twitter:

'Doctor Strange 2' is an action-adventure American superhero film based on Marvel Comics. The film is written by Michael Waldron and directed by Sam Raimi.

It stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange, alongside Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams.

It is the sequel to 'Doctor Strange' (2016) and the 14th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The film was directed by Scott Derrickson from a screenplay he wrote with Jon Spaihts and C. Robert Cargill, and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as neurosurgeon Stephen Strange along with Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong, Michael Stuhlbarg, Benjamin Bratt, Scott Adkins, Mads Mikkelsen, and Tilda Swinton.

'Doctor Strange' won millions of hearts and reportedly collected $677.7 million at the box office.

