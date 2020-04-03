Diwali 2.0: Best WhatsApp memes and jokes on PM Modi's video message

Days after the stupendous success of the 'Janata curfew ', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appealed to citizens to light candles and diyas on April 5 at 9 p.m. for nine minutes to dispel the darkness and gloom brought by the outbreak of the deadly novel coronavirus. He termed it as an attempt to show coronavirus, the strength of Indian unity and 'light'.
However, as a social media norm, the video message has triggered a meme fest. Here’s how netizens reacted with a dash of humour.
"This Sunday, 5th April we have to challenge the COVID-19 pandemic, we have to introduce it to the power of light," PM Modi said in an address to the nation.
"We have to take Mahasankalp (the supreme oath) by 130 crore citizens to new heights. I want your 9 minutes at 9 p.m. on April 5," Modi added.
Modi then asked Indians to switch off lights in their homes, reach out from their windows, gates or balconies and light a candle or diya for 9 minutes. Even torches and mobile phone lights would also do.
"Switch off every light in the house, reach to your main gate or balcony and light a candle, diya, torch or your mobile's flash for 9 minutes," Modi said.
Modi also said that Janata Curfew on March 22 was a success and had set an example for the world to follow. He claimed that various other countries were following the idea to thank health workers, other people involved in essential services during these hard times.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)