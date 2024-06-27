Dhruv Rathee: '50% Of Population Still Use Cycles...Why Heavily Spend On Car-Based Infra?' (Video)

Controversial YouTuber Dhruv Rathee uploaded a video titled 'What if I become India's Prime Minister?' on June 26. In this video, he touched upon various topics related to India while suggesting what factors need change to facilitate development. From road accidents to suicide in armed forces, he spoke on major topics the country is dealing with, alongside putting forth his solution to the cases.

Dhruv Rathee, while addressing the point of infrastructure projects and road constructions, stated the government must reallocate its money from building highways to people's education.

In the video that imagined him as India's PM, he said, "One of the first steps soon after I become the prime minister would be to increase the education budget by three to four times." Clarifying further on how and where the money would come from, he threw light on reallocation of the budget. Here, he made his point that in his regime, he would allocate the money now being used in construction of highways into education.

Quotes data, questions highway construction

Quoting data from surveys and media reports, the YouTuber noted that the government spends Rs 2.07 lakh crore in building highways whereas only 8% of the population own cars, which would travel on these newly constructed paths. The data mentioned 50% of the people in the country using cycles, bikes, or scooters to commute and only one in 12 households owning cars.

'I'm strongly against constructing big highways and car-based infrastructure in our cities," he said while suggesting that the government must rather use these funds for education instead of creating facilities for the 8% of population who own cars. "We need to make places ready for human, and not for cars," he added.

Netizens share YouTuber's video online, say "We need educated leaders"

Cost to build Delhi-Mumbai expressway: 1,05,000Cr

Cost to build Delhi-Mumbai cycle track: 100Cr

This is why we need educated leaders !!!

Expressways/Highways cost much & cause pollution whereas Cycle tracks are cheaper, doesn't cause pollution hence govt should build cycle tracks instead of expressways. - Dhruv Rathee

Many internet users, especially those on X, are taking note of Dhruv Rathee's words and sharing it ahead. They seemed to agree with the YouTuber's suggestions about investing in education rather than heavily spending on constructing roadways. After watching the recent video, netizens opined about wanting educated leaders in the government. Quoting Rathee's statements, X users wrote, "This is why we need educated leaders."

Some X users troll Dhruv Rathee for his remarks

bhai gawar hi hai sach mai

Idiot Dhruv Rathee says India shld stop spending on Highways as only 8% families have car. Rest have scooters, bikes.



Who will tell this idiot that highways are used by bike owners and common people via public transport too.



Nobody in India owns a Train, should we stop spending on Railways?

Meanwhile, a few X users chose to disagree with the YouTuber's comments and went schooling him on his remarks about building highways.

"Meet our most educated future prime minister, Dhruv Rathee ji, who thinks highways are a waste of money and only cars use highways...Highways are mostly used by cargo, trucks, logistics, and public buses for ease of transportation and to reduce transportation costs," wrote one user, while another added,"Who will tell this idi*t that highways are used by bike owners and common people via public transport too. Nobody in India owns a Train, should we stop spending on Railways?"