Dhruv Rathee Was Associated With AAP, His Telegram Group Was Banned For Sharing P*rn: Elvish Yadav 'Exposes' Anti-BJP YouTuber (VIDEO)

YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav on Saturday claimed that Dhruv Rathee was associated with the Aam Aadmi Party and used to produce videos and songs for the Kejriwal-led political party.

In his latest 41-minute video called "Exposing Dhruv Rathee And His Anti- India Propoganda", Yadav said Rathee, despite calling himself apolitical, was working with the AAP IT cell in 2014 and made a song called "5 saal Kejriwal" on December 21, 2014 and used to later post pro-party stories on AAP's Facebook page. Yadav shared some screenshots to prove his claims.

"Dhruv Rathee made videos which whitewashed criminal charges on AAP leaders and then made them private on YouTube," Yadav alleged.

Levelling some more scandalous allegations against him, Yadav said that Rathee's Telegram channel was deleted as he posted some pornographic links there.

Yadav said Rathee used to promote cryptocurrency scam apps in his videos and when the scam was exposed by enforcement agencies, he used to get them trimmed to avoid embarrassment.

Earlier, Elvish Yadav had released some teasers of this video in which he equated Dhruv Rathee as a ‘German Shepherd’ dog and vowed to restrain him. Yadav also claimed in of the teasers that he knew a some people in the latter’s team who have disclosed about his private and professional life.

While Yadav claims he is not associated with the ruling BJP-led NDA government, he is often seen pushing the pro-Hindutva narrative of the saffron party in most of his videos. On the contrary, Dhruv Rathee is exactly seen doing the opposite and produces video content lashing out at PM Narendra Modi and the right-wing agenda. The Germany-based tends to overlook the cases of corrupt politicians belonging to Opposition parties.

Elvish Yadav,a few days ago, criticized celebrities who posted ‘All Eyes On Rafah’ ontheir respective social media handles. He, on the other hand, posted ‘All Eyes On PoK’ image on his social media profile referring to Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir which top leaders of the ruling-BJP party recently claimed will be merged with India in the third term of PM Narendra Modi.