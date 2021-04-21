Derek Chauvin found guilty; Twitterati cheer but believe single verdict isn't enough to dismantle systemic racism

Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, who killed African American George Floyd, has been declared guilty on all three counts of murder by a federal grand jury.

Floyd (46) was killed in a brutal abuse of police force on May 25, 2020, in Minneapolis during an arrest after a store clerk alleged, he had passed a counterfeit USD 20 bill. Chauvin (45) pinned down Floyd with his knee on pavement for more than nine minutes. "I can't breathe. I can't breathe," were his last words.

The video of the murder angered people across the world and sparked violent protests across the USA. After a year of protests, justice finally has been delivered and people across the world are applauding the decision.

Millions of people are discussing this news today on Twitter and remembering George Floyd. Many are of the opinion that the fight doesn't stop here. They believe that systemic racism in USA will have to be erased completely which requires more than one verdict.

President Joe Biden tweeted about the verdict and said, "Today, a jury in Minnesota found former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murdering George Floyd. The verdict is a step forward. And while nothing can ever bring George Floyd back, this can be a giant step forward on the march towards justice in America."