Decoding the 'iPhone' squabble on Twitter; here's what happened

Of all the social media applications, Twitter is perhaps one of the most volatile ones. Every day the platform's feed is a war zone with Twitterati waging war on various topics and stirring up controversies every second. Currently, one such trending controversy is the one about the Founder and owner of Squeaks Media, Neel Patel.
Recently, Nishant Kumar Singh, released a video on YouTube and a Twitter thread which allegedly accuses Patel of multiple scams. Singh made a 36 minute long YouTube video along with Abhimanyu Singh Rana, wherein they discuss various alleged scams by Patel. Singh is known for making political videos on YouTube whereas Rana is an independent blogger who writes political blogs.
In the YouTube video, Singh and Rana discuss the life history of Patel and accuse him of various scams through the years. The Twitter thread about the issue lists all the alleged scams. They have also accused him of using his ventures 'Squeaks Media' and 'eGyaan' to con people.
However, what has brought the controversy to the limelight is the alleged 'Iphone scam'. According to Singh and Rana, using his digital venture NaaradPay, Patel offered Iphone 11 to people at a very cheap price. With the help of Twitter influencers, he then improved his credibility in the market. However, upon receiving the payments from customers, he allegedly didn't deliver Iphone to anyone. The duo believes that only a few customers received Iphones. This was apparently done by Patel to make people believe in his Iphone offer.
While Singh and Rana have accused him of a plethora of scams, Patel has maintained that delivery of the Iphones is lagging simply due to limited availability of the product. He has declared on Twitter that he is not a fraud and none of these allegations are true.
Currently, the trio are engaged in a duel on Twitter with their respective followers on their side. While the ugly spat continues, some Twitter users are just making memes as usual, without taking any sides.
Here are some of the tweets. Check them out.