Decoding the 'iPhone' squabble on Twitter; here's what happened

Of all the social media applications, Twitter is perhaps one of the most volatile ones. Every day the platform's feed is a war zone with Twitterati waging war on various topics and stirring up controversies every second. Currently, one such trending controversy is the one about the Founder and owner of Squeaks Media, Neel Patel.

Recently, Nishant Kumar Singh, released a video on YouTube and a Twitter thread which allegedly accuses Patel of multiple scams. Singh made a 36 minute long YouTube video along with Abhimanyu Singh Rana, wherein they discuss various alleged scams by Patel. Singh is known for making political videos on YouTube whereas Rana is an independent blogger who writes political blogs.

In the YouTube video, Singh and Rana discuss the life history of Patel and accuse him of various scams through the years. The Twitter thread about the issue lists all the alleged scams. They have also accused him of using his ventures 'Squeaks Media' and 'eGyaan' to con people.