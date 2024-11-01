 Dancing Dadi's Impressive Moves To 'Sajna Ve Sajna' From 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' Will Drag You To The Dance Floor This Festival Season
A video of an elderly woman and content creator named Ravi Bala Sharma has taken the internet by storm. In the video, she is seen performing to the trending song 'Sajna Ve Sajna' from the recent movie 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video'. Can't wait to see Instagram's 'Dancing Dadi' grooving to the energetic beats by Sunidhi Chauhan and Sandesh Shandilya? Take a look at the video below.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, November 01, 2024, 04:55 PM IST
article-image
Dance reel by internet's 'Dancing Dadi' | Instagram/Ravi Bala Sharma

Dancing is one of the ways people lift up the festival spirit. Looking for some dance inspiration to get yourself started? We have you covered.

A video of an elderly woman and content creator named Ravi Bala Sharma has taken the internet by storm. In the video, she is seen performing to the trending song 'Sajna Ve Sajna' from the recent movie 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video'.

Can't wait to see Instagram's 'Dancing Dadi' grooving to the energetic beats by Sunidhi Chauhan? Take a look at the video below, which has won the hearts of viewers and proved that "Age is just a number".

Watch video

The dance reel filmed by Sharma showed her gracefully grooving the song. Dressed in a saree and donning stunning ornaments, she hit the dance floor. As the music began, she performed to it with her impressive adah.

From shaking her hips and belly to waving her hand high in the air, she displayed some amazing dance moves in the recent video.

Video crosses five million views

The video, which was uploaded on the content-sharing platform in October, has so far gathered 5.7 million views.

As the video rolled out on social media, it drew the attention of netizens. They were impressed with Sharma's performance. Reacting to the video, he hit the like button. Some commented to appreciate her dance moves. One of the Instagram users wrote, "Mind blowing," while praising her dance performance. Another said, "Aap sab dadiyo ki inspiration ho".

Check out the original music video here

The song 'Sajna Ve Sajna' comes from the recent Bollywood film 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video', which was released in the cinemas during the festival season of Dasara and continued to stick to the screen in a few spots even for Diwali. It is surely a groovy beat that can easily become one's party anthem, dragging people to the dance floor.

