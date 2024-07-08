'Dancing Dadi' Grooves With Granddaughter To Karan Aujla's 'Tauba Tauba' Song; Video Goes Viral

'Dancing Dadi' Grooves With Granddaughter | Instagram

Remember the elderly woman who stole the heart of netizens for her impressive dance moves, which proved that age is just a number? Ravi Bala Sharma is back with yet another dance video. Better known as Dancing Dadi, she is seen grooving with her granddaughter in her recent reel. The duo performs to singer Karan Aujla's 'Tauba Tauba' song from the upcoming film Bad Newz.

Watch video

In the video, Sharma is seen grooving with her granddaughter, Myra. Both are wearing white tops to twin with each other as they sync dance steps. They throw energetic steps together. It is somewhat evident that Dancing Dadi was inspired by the young girl's dance moves, which she copied and performed while standing behind her. Keeping aside who followed whom or who choreographed the dance reel, their performance was perfectly on the grooves. Uploading the clip online, the grandma wrote, "There’s a lot to learn from these kids too." She also expressed gratitude to the music creator and star for the original song.

'Tauba Tauba' original song video

The song 'Tauba Tauba' was out only this July, ahead of the release of the movie 'Bad Newz.' This beat is sung by Karan Aujila, who is mainly known for his 'Don't worry' song. Dropping the song on YouTube, Saregama Music defined it as a great dance beat and said, "This high-energy dance number is guaranteed to make you move. Get ready to dance like never before!"

About upcoming movie 'Bad Newz'

The song 'Tauba Tauba,' which Sharma grooved to with her granddaughter, comes from the Vicky Kaushal-Tripti Dimri film 'Bad Newz.' The movie is expected to release in cinemas on July 19, 2024. Directed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Karan Johar (KJo), the film is a comedy drama highlighting the pregnancy condition known as heteropaternal superfecundation.