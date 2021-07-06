CoWin website to be made available for all countries; Indians call it 'proud moment'

Emphasising the importance of technology in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that India's COVID vaccination platform CoWIN is being prepared to be made open source.

Addressing the CoWIN Global Conclave, PM Modi said, "Indian civilisation considers the whole world as one family. This pandemic has made many people realise the fundamental truth of this philosophy. That's why, our technology platform for COVID vaccination - the platform we call CoWIN- is being prepared to be made open source."

The Prime Minister also highlighted the customizability to the software as per the local requirements of the interested countries.

PM Modi said that software is one area in which there are no resource constraints. "That's why India made its Covid tracking and tracing App open source as soon as it was technically feasible."

He pointed out that with nearly 200 million users, the 'Aarogya Setu' app is a readily available package for developers. Having been used in India, the Prime Minister told the global audience, they can be sure that it has been tested in the real world for speed and scale.

The Prime Minister concluded with the hope that guided by the approach of 'One Earth, One Health', humanity will certainly overcome this pandemic.

