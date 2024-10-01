Child Crying On Flight? Woman Distributes 200 Bags Filled With Earplug, Chewing Gum & Sweets To Passengers

Mother offers 200 pouches of sweets to passenger on 4-year-old's first flight | X@outofofficedaku

A South Korean woman, who was travelling to the United States on a 10-hour-long flight with her 4-month-old kid, gifted nearly 200 bags to fellow commuters. She distributed the bags filled with earplug, chewing gum and sweets to passengers on board ensuring that they don't face any discomfort if the little one suddenly starts crying during the journey.

It is often said to avoid consuming anything provided by unknown passengers, however, what's wrong in just sharing about it? People were seen capturing photos of the woman giving away the well-curated bag to people on board. It came has an apology in advance to the young child's cry that could have broke out during the air travel later.

Read X post below

On a 10-hour journey from South Korea to the United States, a thoughtful mother distributed over 200 personalized bags to fellow passengers. Each bag was equipped with sweets, chewing gum, and earplugs, serving as a preemptive apology for any disturbance her 4-month-old son, Jun… pic.twitter.com/nmMruFXl8F — Backpacking Daku (@outofofficedaku) September 30, 2024

A note from 4-month-old child

The small pouch she shared across carried a little note on behalf of Junwoo, the young child.

"Hello, I'm Junwoo. I'm 4 months old. Today, I am going to the US with my mom and grandmom to see my aunt. I'm a little bit nervous and scary because it's my first flight in my life which means that I may cry or make too much noise," it read.

"Please excuse me," it added while noting that his expected cry was the reason behind the mom offering people on board some goodies.

"This gesture was a considerate acknowledgment of the other passengers' comfort and space," people said while sharing the visuals from the flight on social media.

Original post about the incident

According to reports, the incident took place in 2019 when Dave Corona of the ABC KGO TV was on the California-bound flight.

"On a Ten hour flight from Seoul Korea to San Francisco, a mother handed out more than 200 goodie bags filled with candy and ear plugs, in case her 4 month old child cried during the flight. A very touching gesture by the mother but as you know when you have kids expect the unexpected. Not a peep out of the kid," he wrote while sharing photos of the woman distributing the goodies to passengers.