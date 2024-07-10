'Chewing Gum Chipka Dun?': Woman Releases Video From Zara's Doorless Changing Room To Record Her Struggle With Unsteady Curtain

Some people love clicking mirror selfies, be it at the washroom or even a changing room. A woman who visited a Zara store recently, recorded a video of herself from the changing room to show netizens her struggle inside. Did she get herself stuck inside a tight-fitting dress? No, that wasn't the reason behind her struggle. Before we reveal everything, take a look at the video yourself.

The video showed the content creator named Mansi Guherr filming herself inside Zara's fitting room. She highlighted how the space was doorless, which added concerns on privacy during changing garments there. The footage showed the room covered with a curtain instead of a lockable door.

Mansi was seen struggling to keep the curtain closed while trying out her outfit. "Struggles in Zara fitting rooms," she captioned the video, which documented her efforts to keep the curtain closed. Narrating her struggle further from the curtain-attached rooms, she wrote, "Chewing gum chipka dun yeh parde par (Shall I apply a chewing gum on the curtain)?"

Internet reacts

However, people reacted to her reel that she filmed inside a changing room and said, "Holding the curtains so that no one will see and instead showing it to the world." Netizens criticised her for capturing the scenes inside the changing room on camera. "What’s wrong with these people..why she wants to record changing room videos," they commented. On a lighthearted note,a few even shared laughter emojis after finding the scene relatable.