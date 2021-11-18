Chetan Bhagat reacts to Vir Das' 'Two Indias', says 'I won’t go criticising about my mother in neighbour's house'; gets trolled

Comedian Vir Das on Monday uploaded a six-minute video on YouTube titled "I come from two Indias", which was a part of his recent performance at the John F Kennedy Centre in Washington DC. In the video, Das touched upon various topics, including the farm protests, the battle against COVID-19, the duality in response to women, particularly rape, and the crackdown on comedians in India.

While the audience were seen applauding Das in the video, his monologue received a mixed response back home. He was brutally trolled on social media by many and is now facing police complaints for "defaming India's image" in the United States. On the other hand, several celebrities, journalists, and many others on social media have appreciated the comedian for showing the duality of India.

Meanwhile, author Chetan Bhagat on Thursday also took to Twitter to give his two cents about Das’ performance. "I may fight or find many faults with my mother but I won’t go criticising her in the neighbours house. I may find a hundred things wrong with my country but I won’t go criticise it publicly on an international stage. Maybe it’s just me, but some things are just not done," tweeted the 'Five Point Someone' author.

Bhagat's tweet was not received well, with many comparing it to classic "log kya kahenge" and "ghar ki izzat ka mamla hai” syndrome.

"Seriously, back to the “ghar ki izzat ka mamla hai, Sach no bolo” We a democracy where the Modi govt snoops on journalists using weapon grade spyware. A democracy where bodies are not returned to grieving families” The world is watching stop the coverup," tweeted journalist Swati Chaturvedi.

"“Don’t tell outsiders your husband beats you, don’t wash your dirty linen in public blah blah”. Do you think in today’s digital, globalised world people don’t know what happens in India, good or bad ? Come on Chetan," wrote journalist Nidhi Razdan.

Check out the reactions below:

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 05:31 PM IST