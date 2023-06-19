 Challenge For Foodies! Eat Meerut's 'Bahubali Samosa' Within 30 minutes To Get Huge CASH PRIZE
Can you eat a 12-kg samosa in thirty minutes? If yes, this foodie challenge is something you must not miss

IANSUpdated: Monday, June 19, 2023, 04:01 PM IST
If you are a foodie, here is your chance to win some money too. A Meerut-based sweet shop is making 'Bahubali samosas' each weighing around 12 kg. The eatery has also thrown a challenge, inviting customers to try and eat the entire samosa in 30 minutes, and take home a cash prize of Rs 71,000.

Ujjawal Kaushal, 30, the third-generation owner of Kaushal Sweets in Lalkurti, said: "As many as four cooks prepare one 12 kg samosa in six hours. The samosa is stuffed with 7 kg of traditional filling such as potatoes, peas, spices, paneer, and dry fruits and it takes around 90 minutes to get it fried."

12 Kg Bahubali Samosa

12 Kg Bahubali Samosa | Twitter

He added that he is now getting orders from several people who prefer to cut a 12 kg samosa on their birthdays, instead of a cake.

Kaushal, whose family has been in the sweets business for over 60 years, came up with the idea to make a giant samosa that weighs 4 kg in July last year. "Seeing the response we got, we started making samosas in 8 kg and 12 kg as well. One 12 kg samosa costs Rs 1,500 and we take orders in advance only," he said.

Families, he claims, are ordering the Bahubali Samosa for special occasions and some even use the leftover filling to make parathas the following day.

Read Also
Eat Bahubali samosa in 30 minutes and win Rs 51,000


