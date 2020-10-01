Can't watch Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) IPL game on Disney+ Hotstar? You are not alone

People on social media on Thursday reported that they could not watch the IPL match between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) as they kept getting error on their screen.

"Uh-oh, we are unable to serve your request at this time. Please try again later."

Some users reported of getting different error message.

Responding to one user who reported the error, Hotstar said, "Hi! Apologies for this. Please refresh your stream and try again. If the issue persists, try the Dugout stream or any other language. Meanwhile, our team is working on resolving it."

This came even as Twitter was also reported down briefly.