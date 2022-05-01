Cake or burger? Artist makes realistic cake, makes internet quiz

After creating realistic-looking cakes shaped of Doritos chips packets, sneakers, hairbrushes, and everything that you could possibly think of, this artist can make any cake look realistic with her amazing cake baking and decorating skills.

It takes hours to make a perfect cake but this artist sometimes spends days on a single cake. She is well known for her cake decorations and has a pretty good reputation for messing up with people's minds by posting a video of a daily thing that turns out to be a cake

After making cakes that look realistic in the shape of pickles, shoes, and her face she has now made a burger.

Recently, she took to Instagram and shared a video of a cake in the shape of a Burger. Which has again left the netizens amazed.

In the video, at first glance it looks like a double Patty burger from McDonald’s as a few other things from Mcd are kept in the background but when she cuts the burger in half and picks up one piece it's a cake!

Some netizens were seen being amazed by the cake while others want to see her in Netflix's "Is It Cake?" Show

Have a look at the video:

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 02:47 PM IST