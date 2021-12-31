e-Paper Get App

Mumbai Police ask people not to visit beaches, open grounds, sea faces, gardens, parks and public places between 5 pm to 5 am till Jan 15
Updated on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 01:50 PM IST

#ByeBye2021 trends on Twitter as netizens throwback pictures from the year, share memes on New Year eve

Swarna Srikanth
With the clock ticking, we get closer to bid adieu to the year 2021. Netizens happen to be excited about welcoming the New Year, they have taken to social media sharing nostalgic moments from the past 365 days. Some posted memes on how the year is about end in a few hours from now. On this, #ByeBye2021 has been trending on Twitter, with posts that read along, "Hello 2022."

Not just that, some Twitter users were seen expressing gratitude towards the people they met and things that came their way.

"A tweet read, "To all the people I met, to those who left, to those who helped me, to those who became part of my 2021, THANK YOU! You are all worthy!"

While another wrote, "Ending the year with gratitude. Life responds positively to gratitude. Gratitude opens the door to abundance. Going into 2022 with GOD first in everything that I Do."

Take a look at some reactions, right here:

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 01:51 PM IST
