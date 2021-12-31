ByeBye2021 trends on Twitter as netizens throwback pictures from the year, share memes on New Year eve

With the clock ticking, we get closer to bid adieu to the year 2021. Netizens happen to be excited about welcoming the New Year, they have taken to social media sharing nostalgic moments from the past 365 days. Some posted memes on how the year is about end in a few hours from now. On this, #ByeBye2021 has been trending on Twitter, with posts that read along, "Hello 2022."

Not just that, some Twitter users were seen expressing gratitude towards the people they met and things that came their way.

"A tweet read, "To all the people I met, to those who left, to those who helped me, to those who became part of my 2021, THANK YOU! You are all worthy!"

While another wrote, "Ending the year with gratitude. Life responds positively to gratitude. Gratitude opens the door to abundance. Going into 2022 with GOD first in everything that I Do."

Take a look at some reactions, right here:

To all the people I met, to those who left, to those who helped me, to those who became part of my 2021, THANK YOU! You are all worthy!#BYE2021 #ByeBye2021 pic.twitter.com/6QHWsMKHGv — ɴɪᴋʜɪʟ sʜᴀʜ (@withnikkhil) December 31, 2021

Well calendar year 2021 was kinda roller coaster since I had to overcome my mistakes!



Every situation taught me a lesson every person whom I met, made me strong. Glad that I had to witness lot of circumstances!#ByeBye2021



Eagerly waiting for Indian calendar New year Ugadi 😊 — Vedavati S (@VinuVeda) December 31, 2021

Figure out what you deserve and don’t settle for anything less.

Dream. Dare. Believe. Achieve. #FridayMotivation #ByeBye2021

Good Morning tweeples. Have a super Friyayy 🌹 pic.twitter.com/RQJ7jj2AZM — Vivacious Arya Kanya (@DreamingNeha) December 31, 2021

Books are the plane, and the train, and the road. They are the destination, and the journey. They are home! ❤️🏠



~Anna Quindlen#NewYear2022 #ByeBye2021 pic.twitter.com/E03jKyLRSu — MaQsood Ahmed (@KoraiBaloch786) December 31, 2021

2021 is my comeback year after 2015



Lot of struggle but coming back is always memorable 😍🥰



Finding my inner strength 💪.. Worked out my failure and changed into success this year ♥️🥳🥳#ByeBye2021 pic.twitter.com/Fr7KTxoXmQ — தமிழ் (@Tamil_ST15) December 31, 2021

#ByeBye2021

As this year is ending,

I wish all the

negativity and difficulties

also end with this year &

“2022”

bring Happiness

across the globe!#welcome2022 pic.twitter.com/YHQpkrq0oi — Shivam Thakur (@Mrprofessor7796) December 31, 2021

#NewYear2022 #ByeBye2021

Me: I hope that 2022 will be a better year than 2021 pic.twitter.com/u3AiVvpstm — Amaan Ali (@Memelover321) December 31, 2021

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 01:51 PM IST