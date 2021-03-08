Burger King says 'women belong in the kitchen' to promote new scholarship programme, draws flak

Burger King on Monday (International Women's Day) drew falk after it took to Twitter and said, "Women belong in the kitchen." However, this was apparently the company's way to draw attention to promote their new scholarship programme.
In subsequent tweets, Burger King said that they are on a "mission to change the gender ratio in the restaurant industry by empowering female employees with the opportunity to pursue a culinary career". The company added that there are only 20% of woman chefs.
Burger King further said, "We are proud to be launching a new scholarship programme which will help female Burger King employees pursue their culinary dreams!"
Meanwhile, the company's way of drawing attention did not go down well with the netizens. Food chain KFC also trolled Burger King and tweeted a meme which read, "The best time to delete this post was immediately after posting it. The second best time is now."
However, Burger King hit back at KFC. "Why would we delete a tweet that’s drawing attention to a huge lack of female representation in our industry, we thought you’d be on board with this as well? We've launched a scholarship to help give more of our female employees the chance to pursue a culinary career," the multinational chain of hamburger fast food restaurants said.
Twitter users criticised Burger King for using misogyny as clickbait. Here are a few Twitter reactions:
