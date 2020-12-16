Burger King opens its Instagram feed to promote independent restaurants for free; netizens applaud

Burger King is winning hearts online with an offer to help small independent restaurants promote themselves. The well known restaurant chain took to social media on Tuesday stating that they would open up their Instagram feed to restaurants, free of cost.

The post was shared by Burger King UK on early on Tuesday. Those wishing to advertise themselves have been urged to share their selected images with the hashtag "WhopperAndFriends". Since then, the Burger King UK Instagram page which has over 31,600 followers has shared two posts - one by Takin’ care of burgers in Leeds, and another by 200 Degrees Coffee Roasters in Nottingham.

Thus far, the initiative seems to be limited to Burger King's UK team.

"There's more to life than the whopper," begins the unusual notice shared by the company.

"There's Roti King, Sultan's palace,Tayyab's, Eco, Dumplings Legend, Ochi's, Damak, Platzki... In short, there are many great dishes from thousands of restaurants that deserve to be as famous as the Whopper®," the company wrote.