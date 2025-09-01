 'Bro Chose Wrong Profession': Bengaluru Professor Stuns Netizens With Rocking Dance Performance; WATCH VIDEO
Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 01:33 PM IST
'Bro Chose Wrong Profession': Bengaluru Professor Stuns Netizens With Rocking Dance Performance; WATCH VIDEO

Bengaluru: A professor from Bengaluru's Global Academy of Technology is the talk of the town currently for his rocking dance performance he did at Ganesh Utsav festivities in the college. Banger video of his dance on the hit Bollywood dance number 'Muqabala' of Prabhu Deva is going viral on the Internet, with netizens pouring thousands of hearts and appreciative reactions in the comments section.

The teacher identified as Pushparaj, according to his Instagram handle, is the recent buzz on the Internet. His enthralling performance on the Bollywood banger Muqabala is a treat for the eyes, while even netizens are not lacking in appreciating him for his unmatched skills and energy.

Shoes Flies, Still Dance Continues

What caught the Internet's attention was how the professor turned an embarrassing slip into a pro dance step. During his dance performance, one of his shoes flew away, but the professor did not stopped or fumbled in his dance performance. Instead, he made it look like intentional by remove the other shoe as part of his smooth dance transition. the cheers and applaus erupted in the audience watching him following his passion lovingly.

Netizens Reactions:

The video was posted by @gatalbum which is a page that posts content of Global Academy of Technology. The caption of the post reads, "One more banger performance by our professor."

One of the netizens commented, "Bro Choose Wrong Profession." While one compared him with Michael Jackson, wrote, "Professor ❌ Michael Jackson ✅❤️🔥" One user commented, "Professor by profession Dancer by passion. " While one commented, "Ooffff the way he removed another shoe, Sema styleeeeeee."

Comments

Comments | Instagram @gatalbum

Comments

Comments | Instagram @gatalbum

Instagram @gatalbumOne user commented, "Born for dancer but forced to professer." While one wrote, "In this college, staffs are more talented than students." One user commented, "Bro sacrificed his passion and become a teacher for family." While one wrote, "Shoes are off not his confidence."

