'British Indian passport' from 1931 goes viral on Twitter, netizens share similar docs in reply

'British Indian passport' from 1931 goes viral on Twitter | Twitter @anshumansingh75

What's trending on social media? A photo showing an old passport from the days of India under British rule has gone viral. A Twitter user shared the images of the official document and attributed it to his grandfather. The internet has all eyes on this 'British Indian passport' that comes from 1931. According to the tweet, the passport was then issued in Lahore when the man was in his early 30s. Check viral photo:

My Grandfather’s “British Indian Passport”, issued at Lahore in 1931. He must’ve been 31 years old then. pic.twitter.com/KzGja0gnKB — Anshuman Singh (@anshumansingh75) January 7, 2023

In the reply section, yet another passport from those dates was shared. This identified a Twitter user's great grandfather named Sardar Kartar Singh travelled across waters. The photos shared in the tweet show the visa/arrival stamps from Italy, Netherlands, Germany as well as Bombay.

That is a real treasure. The passport book is the exact same as the one I have, yours is in better condition.

The one I have has no stamps on the visa pages, my Grandfather did travel a bit so I’m assuming his foreign travels must’ve been on an older or later passport. — Anshuman Singh (@anshumansingh75) January 8, 2023

That's not all, the reply section also saw a 'British Indian passport' from 1923. The document belonged to Mr. R.J.Patel, the great grandfather of the Twitter user who shared the clicks on social media.

Wow! That is amazing.

Where was this issued? — Anshuman Singh (@anshumansingh75) January 8, 2023

Meanwhile, the internet reacted to the viral images and called it a "museum piece." Check out some replies below.