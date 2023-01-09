e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'British Indian passport' from 1931 goes viral on Twitter, netizens share similar docs in reply

After a couple of old bills hit social media, the internet has all eyes on a 'British Indian passport' from the days of British rule

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 09, 2023, 03:46 PM IST
'British Indian passport' from 1931 goes viral on Twitter | Twitter @anshumansingh75
What's trending on social media? A photo showing an old passport from the days of India under British rule has gone viral. A Twitter user shared the images of the official document and attributed it to his grandfather. The internet has all eyes on this 'British Indian passport' that comes from 1931. According to the tweet, the passport was then issued in Lahore when the man was in his early 30s. Check viral photo:

In the reply section, yet another passport from those dates was shared. This identified a Twitter user's great grandfather named Sardar Kartar Singh travelled across waters. The photos shared in the tweet show the visa/arrival stamps from Italy, Netherlands, Germany as well as Bombay.

That's not all, the reply section also saw a 'British Indian passport' from 1923. The document belonged to Mr. R.J.Patel, the great grandfather of the Twitter user who shared the clicks on social media.

Meanwhile, the internet reacted to the viral images and called it a "museum piece." Check out some replies below.

