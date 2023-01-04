1 kg wheat costed less than ₹ 2 in 1987, old bill goes viral

Viral Photo | Twitter

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan tweeted an old bill from the 80s that showed his grandfather selling wheat crops to the Indian government. "Time when wheat used to be at 1.6 rupees per kg," he captioned the tweet while sharing the official paper "J form" from 1987 on social media.

He further mentioned about the habit of the elderly to store all documents safely and wrote, "Grandfather had this habit of keeping all the records intact. This document is called a J form. His collection has all documents of crops sold in last 40 years. One can do a study at home itself."

