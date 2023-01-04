e-Paper Get App
HomeViral1 kg wheat costed less than ₹ 2 in 1987, old bill goes viral

1 kg wheat costed less than ₹ 2 in 1987, old bill goes viral

Not exactly a bill but an official form of the transaction was shared on Twitter.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 04, 2023, 11:15 AM IST
article-image
Viral Photo | Twitter
Follow us on

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan tweeted an old bill from the 80s that showed his grandfather selling wheat crops to the Indian government. "Time when wheat used to be at 1.6 rupees per kg," he captioned the tweet while sharing the official paper "J form" from 1987 on social media.

He further mentioned about the habit of the elderly to store all documents safely and wrote, "Grandfather had this habit of keeping all the records intact. This document is called a J form. His collection has all documents of crops sold in last 40 years. One can do a study at home itself."

Check tweet:

Earlier, an old bill showing Royal Enfield Bullet 350cc purchased under ₹ 20,000 in Jharkhand surfaced on social media to stun bikers. The much-loved two-wheeler model which costs a couple of lakhs in recent times was billed at 18,700 INR in 1986. The image showed a bill from Bokaro Steel City, Jharkhand.

Read Also
Viral photo: Old bill of Royal Enfield Bullet 350cc purchased under ₹ 20,000 in Jharkhand stuns...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

1 kg wheat costed less than ₹ 2 in 1987, old bill goes viral

1 kg wheat costed less than ₹ 2 in 1987, old bill goes viral

Chinese woman quit her job for THIS bizarre reason

Chinese woman quit her job for THIS bizarre reason

WATCH: Not Naagin naach, this 'Gutka dance' is the next-level viral video

WATCH: Not Naagin naach, this 'Gutka dance' is the next-level viral video

Viral video: Deer casually walks on streets of Guwahati, Assam

Viral video: Deer casually walks on streets of Guwahati, Assam

WATCH: 2 Hornbills engage in 'mid air casque butting' fight

WATCH: 2 Hornbills engage in 'mid air casque butting' fight