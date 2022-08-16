Boycott Hrithik Roshan trends on Twitter after actor supports Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha film

File photo

Twitter users are lately obsessed with boycotting Bollywood movies. Lately Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha has been facing backlash. The weird thing is that Twitter users have also started calling for boycotting Hrithik Roshan, post the star gave a shout-out to Khan's movie.

"Just watched Laal Singh Chaddha. I felt the HEART of this movie. Pluses and minuses aside, this movie is just magnificent. Don't miss this gem guys ! Go ! Go now . Watch it. It's beautiful. Just beautiful", tweeted Hrithik.

Here's how Twitter users reacted:

Just watched LAAL SINGH CHADDA. I felt the HEART of this movie. Pluses and minuses aside, this movie is just magnificent. Don’t miss this gem guys ! Go ! Go now . Watch it. It’s beautiful. Just beautiful. ❤️ — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 13, 2022

Another one wants to bite the dust...As you wish#BoycottHrithikRoshan https://t.co/5WcOtX6R0L — Abhishek Tiku (@abhishek_tiku) August 13, 2022

He has just given birth to a new hashtag #BoycottHrithikRoshan — Bala Parasuram (@pbala52) August 14, 2022

Laal Singh Chaddha became the butt of controversies post a section of social media users removed Aamir Khan's 2015 interview, where he revealed that his ex-wife Kiran Rao had suggested that they move countries due to the "growing intolerance."