'Boycott GoAir' trends after employee's 'Hinduphobic' comments about Sita

Social media users have been trending the topic ‘Boycott GoAir’ on Twitter, after an employee of the airlines made vilified statements against Sita. Touting it as ‘Hinduphobic’, many have called out the company for having ‘such’ people as part of its cabin crew.
Here are some reactions explaining the tweets and why the trend.
According to Hindu mythology ‘Ramayana’, during Lord Rama’s exile Sita was abducted by Ravana, King of Lanka in the Panchavati forest. Ravana took her back to his kingdom in Lanka and Sita was held as a prisoner in one of his palaces.
During her captivity for a year in Lanka, Ravana expressed his desire for her; however, Sita refused his advances and struggled to maintain her chastity. She was finally rescued by Rama, who waged a war to defeat Ravana. However, upon her rescue she had to undergo a trial by fire to prove her chastity.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)