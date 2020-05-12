Ramayan: When Debina Bonnerjee aka Sita refused to marry duplicate Ram on the show

The epic story of Ramayan is one of the most revered and respected Hindu mythological tales by far. The eternal love story of Ram and Sita is also no secret and an example-millions swear by. The legendary romantic tale is being televised on Dangal TV where Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee are playing the role of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita respectively. A real-life incident on the set of Ramayan is a perfect narration of the bond between the onscreen Ram and Sita. While shooting the wedding sequence, Gurmeet Choudhary fell very ill and was hospitalized for a week. His condition was very bad and had no energy to leave the hospital room let alone go on the set to shoot.

Since it was an important sequence which could not be delayed, the makers decided to continue shooting with a duplicate artist. Owing to the wedding sequence, the director decided to cover the face of Gurmeet’s body double with a ‘sehra’ made of flowers.