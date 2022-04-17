'Blue jersey coming soon': Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Kevin Pietersen react after Umran Malik produces stunning 20th over against PBKS

Young pace sensation Umran Malik produced a stunning 20th over as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bundled out Punjab Kings (PBKS) for 151 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

The 22-year-old uncapped pacer was on fire in the last over when he picked three wickets while the fourth came via runout. The over ended up being a rare wicket maiden.

In all, Malik scalped four wickets today and gave away only 28 runs.

Meanwhile, Harbhajan Singh, Parthiv Patel, Irfan Pathan, Kevin Pietersen and many others from the cricketing fraternity lauded the young pacer.

"This last over by #UmranMalik was surreal. A maiden with 3 wickets and a run-out. Stuffs of dream! What a tournament Umran is having in #IPL2022 Blue jersey coming soon #PBKSvSRH," wrote Harbhajan Singh.

"A triple wicket maiden for a final over is an outstanding effort from young Umran Malik. Skills and raw pace and great execution is gold stuff. #PBKSvSRH," tweeted Venkatesh Prasad.

Malik has already left South Africa great Dale Steyn excited with his pace.

"It's great to see someone run in and bowl 150kmph an hour. Very often we try and create guys to make them more aware like change your pace, do this and that. But I think Umran is out and out raw. It's great to just let him loose and do what he does, which is great because you don't want to change people and block him off too much."

"To watch him bowl at 150 clicks an hour consistently is super exciting, not just for me but for everyone watching the game at home or in stadium. It's not great to face but it's super exciting," said Steyn in a pre-match chat with broadcasters Star Sports.

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 06:25 PM IST