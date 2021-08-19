BJP leader says those complaining about fuel price hike should go to Afghanistan; enraged netizens call it the new 'go to Pakistan'

Advertisement

The BJP MLA from the Bispi Assembly constituency in Bihar's Madhubani district, Hari Bhushan Thakur Bachaul, made a controversial statement on Wednesday when he said that people having problems staying in India should go to Afghanistan and avail petrol and diesel at a lower price there.

"Our country is divided into religions. If people of this country don't become cautious, India would soon turn into a Taliban country like Afghanistan. The patriots of our country should analyse the situation of Afghanistan and learn from it. They should take measures accordingly in the interest of India," Bachaul said.

"Many people in India are against the policies of our government. They are raising questions over rising fuel prices. The fuel prices are high in the country but the living conditions in India are far better than in any other country. Still if anyone has problems living here, they should go to Afghanistan and avail petrol and diesel at a lower rate there," he said.

The video enraged a lot of people who are already angered at th constant hike in fuel prices. Many are explaining that they have every right to complain if fuel prices keep increasing daily. Some people called the BJP leader's statement the new 'go to Pakistan'.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

With inputs from IANS.

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 05:24 PM IST