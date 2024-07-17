Bizarre! Singapore Man Adds Milkmaid To Noodles In Viral Video

Have you just prepared a bowl of noodles for your evening snack? If yes, you might be eating with some added masala and veggies. However, would you ever consider adding some milk to your noodles? We guess, we heard a clear know from your side on this weird suggestion. But let us tell you that a man from Singapore, who loves to experiment with food, just mixed some milkmaid into his fried noodles.

Watch video

Calvin Lee, a food influencer from Singapore, was seen curating a bizarre meal for himself when he added some milkmaid into his noodles. A video uploaded by Lee on Instagram featured the recipe. It opened by showing him pouring some milkmaid in a bowl filled with noodles. The preparation wasn't too tough. It only involved mixing the two ingredients with each other, milkmaid and noodles. After doing that, he picked his chopsticks to try the dish.

Know how it tasted...

Did the weird noodles taste okay? Seconds after preparing the dish, the influencer was seen consuming it. He felt that the dish turned out well. It was a "yes" for him. While sharing the video online, he called the milkmaid-mixed noodles to be the "taste of joy and happiness."

Lee went further to describe the dish after expressing his liking for it. "Lovely Indomie's (noodle) flavor with the extra sweetness and milkiness...super love," he said.

He strongly recommended the dish to his followers. But they didn't seem ready to give this unique mix of noodles and condensed milk a try. The comments section noted people terming the dish to be "Disgusting."