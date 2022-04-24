Bird building shield around its nest with leaves has left the Internet amazed

Nature has healing properties, there are numerous researches and studies to prove this. Spending even a little while in nature can help one feel rejuvenated and calm. The chirping of birds, the rustling of trees... are enough to transport you to the land of tranquillity and peace.

While it's not always possible to pack bags and leave for the greenland, there are ways in which nature can come to us, thanks to social media. This video is the perfect example of that.

A video of a bird skillfully building a shield out of leaves to protect the nest has gone viral online.

The video shows a Tailor bird making a protective cover for her nest with remarkable precision. Netizens were simply amazed with its skills and we are sure that you will be too.

On Twitter, it was shared by three days ago and since then it had received two million views and 19k likes and multiple retweets.

Watch video:

This is the seamstress of the bird world…



Nature is incredible 🤩



🔊 sound up!

tt/a77132 pic.twitter.com/cTDvqkojrb — Jess 🌻 (@jessi_asli) April 21, 2022

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 02:46 PM IST