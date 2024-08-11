 Patna Airport Viral Video: Snake Comes Under Vicious Attack By 3 Mongooses On Runway, Visuals Stun Onlookers
Three mongooses approach the reptile on an empty space in the premises which is believed to be the flight's runway. The video captures lively mongooses jumping around and tickling the snake.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, August 11, 2024, 04:30 PM IST
article-image
3 Mongooses 'Play' With Snake At Patna Airport | X

A viral video from the Patna Airport records a rare moment of the two rival animals, mongoose and snake, allegedly playing with each other. Three mongooses approach the reptile on an empty space in the premises which is believed to be the flight's runway. It captures lively mongooses jumping around and tickling the snake. While there are often instances of a deadly fight between these two creatures, this X post has surfaced hinting about a friendly encounter between them. Watch video

Mongoose initially runs away from snake

The video opens by showing an airport space with no halted flights or passengers but two creatures playing around. Initially, it seemed like a one-on-one game between a mongoose and a snake. Soon, the mongoose gathered its team to enjoy the moment better.

Two more mongooses join later

As the snake was seen uncoiling itself and showing his head up in the air, one of the mongoose which was near to the reptile played with it. The mongoose was initially seen taking itself back as the snake tried to come closer to it, however, later it looked as if they were not fighting but playing with each other there. The mongoose soon ran towards the snake and jumped towards its head.

Seconds into the video, few more mongooses entered the scene supporting their friend to face the snake. They fielded the space as the main mongoose kept going on and off the snake.

A fight or a fun game?

This video of the three mongoose interacting with a snake in the airport premises is being widely circulated on social media. Most users claimed that the creatures were enjoying some fun time together, however, others suggested that it was a fight. Exact details about the incident couldn't be verified.

