Bangalore Woman Alleges City Police Did Nothing When Biker Teased Her In Front Of Them, But Threatened Her For Walking Holding Boyfriend's Hand

A Bangalore-based woman took to social media narrating her unfavourable confrontation with the city police when she was out for walk during night. She informed people through an online post on Reddit that she was stopped by police officers after they saw her on a night date with her partner.

She pointed out that the cops objected the act of the couple holding hands and walking on the street. She further alleged that they were threatened for "behaviouring inappropriately" and the cops mentioned about wanting to contact their parents. Also, the post stated that they were asked to visit the police station initially, but then freed the woman and only targeted her boyfriend.

She noted that while the police took an objection over the couple walking together during the night, they did nothing when another incident followed. It was around 10 PM, she said while narrating what she went through in the presence of Bangalore Police.

"Police didn't do anything..."

"The police asked me to walk away and go home. I was walking home and suddenly just 30m away from the police a random guy comes in his two wheeler and tells me Hello Darling...the police didn't do anything about this but they created a whole scene for me holding my boyfriend's hand," she wrote.

Corrupt cops free boyfriend after taking money from him

She alleged that the cops were corrupt and left the boyfriend go after taking some money from him. "I've met really nice and kind policemen but the police I met today, they are the reason why people throw hate on Bangalore police," the Reddit post read further.

Bangalore Police has not made any official communication regarding the incident and the claims made in the now-viral post, as of July 31.