Bahrain: Netizens aghast over viral video of burqa-clad woman breaking idols

As the video gained traction, the Bahrain Police took to their official website stating that on Sunday the Director-General of Capital Governorate Police had announced that a 54-year-old woman had been summoned for the same. Legal action, they said, would be taken against her for "intentionally damaging a shop in Juffair and breaking religious idols".

The incident has caused massive outrage on social media platforms, with the video being shared hundreds of times. The reactions seem to be a bit contradictory. While some expressed surprise at the seeming hate and her actions, others took this as an opportunity to congratulate and thank her.



The video continues to trend on Twitter for India, and many who weighed in on the issue decided to draw parallels with the recent Bengaluru riots and the Delhi riots from earlier this year.

Ganesh Chaturthi falls on August 22 this year.