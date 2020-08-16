Bahrain: Netizens aghast over viral video of burqa-clad woman breaking idols

The Internet has made it possible for data to reach from one corner of the earth to another in a split second. On Sunday Bahrain was trending on Twitter and most of the rather outraged posts focused on the same video.
In a now viral clip, a woman can be seen destroying idols of Lord Ganesh in what seems to be a store. The woman who is wearing a black burqa can be seen exclaiming over the fact that there are Ganesh idols in the outlet, before she proceeds to destroy them. The video captures her picking up and throwing the idols to the floor and smashing them.
As the video gained traction, the Bahrain Police took to their official website stating that on Sunday the Director-General of Capital Governorate Police had announced that a 54-year-old woman had been summoned for the same. Legal action, they said, would be taken against her for "intentionally damaging a shop in Juffair and breaking religious idols".
The incident has caused massive outrage on social media platforms, with the video being shared hundreds of times. The reactions seem to be a bit contradictory. While some expressed surprise at the seeming hate and her actions, others took this as an opportunity to congratulate and thank her.
The video continues to trend on Twitter for India, and many who weighed in on the issue decided to draw parallels with the recent Bengaluru riots and the Delhi riots from earlier this year.
Ganesh Chaturthi falls on August 22 this year.
