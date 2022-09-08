Apple iPhone 14 series launch: Twitterati share hilarious memes

Memes | Twitter

The Apple iPhone 14 series launch event took take place on September 7. Apple unveiled its highly anticipated iPhone 14 during its 'Far Out' event along with the iPhone 14 Plus variant.

The new lineup is reportedly inspired by the iPhone 13, with sharp metal edges, rounded corners, a glass back, the recognizable notch at the top of the handset, and a lightning port.

Apple on Wednesday launched the new iPhone 14 series with four models -- iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max -- that starts from Rs 79,900. The latest iPhone models will be available in the Indian market from September 16 while iPhone 14 Plus is expected to be available from October 7.

Twitterati are always tuned into buzz topics, and rarely fail to comment on them. Soon after the launch, netizens took to share memes and hilarious messages over it on Twitter. Take a look at some reactions:

Me : Omo, iPhone 14 coming out soon and I don't even have an iPhone 6



Some random YouTuber: 👇 👇 👇 pic.twitter.com/dK09pmoZ9e — Ayodele Joseph, Lijoka (@Gurusbest) September 7, 2022

apple releasing the iphone 14 pro with the "dynamic island" bitch give the people the pearphone we really want. pic.twitter.com/v9WCj1u716 — finn from ohio (@honeyfan_) September 7, 2022

iPhone 12, iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 next to each other pic.twitter.com/xM3KU4xRs4 — chris (@wheresmywigggg) September 8, 2022

iphone 13 vs iphone 14 pic.twitter.com/yn70pY6rV8 — 2k💧 (@spaceeong) September 7, 2022

iPhone 14 series announced today...

Random Youtubers Tomorrow:#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/sUEFjkOSrC — LORD Wayne (@heisdwayne_) September 7, 2022

My current iPhone when the new iPhone 14 comes out pic.twitter.com/8hQsxUeMDr — Meh (@Spilling_The_T) September 7, 2022