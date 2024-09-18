AP: Female Patient Watches Jr. NTR's Comedy Scenes As Docs Perform Brain Tumor Surgery; Video Viral

Patient Watches Telugu Comedy Scenes During Brain Tumor Surgery | X/Telugu Scribe

A 55-year-old woman suffering from brain tumor was recently treated at the Kakinada Government General Hospital where the doctors performed an awake craniotomy surgery on her. During the 2.5-hour-long medical procedure, she was engaged in watching scenes from the comedy Telugu film Adurs.

Identified as Anantalakshmi from Kottapalli in Andhra Pradesh, the female patient tuned into the comedy scenes featuring Jr. NTR and Brahmanandam. The video of this moment is now going viral on social media.

Woman watches Telugu comedy scenes during brain tumor surgery

Doctors performed brain surgery while showing NTR Adurs movie and removed a brain tumor in the female patient through awake craniotomy at the hospital in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, reported local news media Telugu Scribe while mentioning that the surgery was successful and the woman is likely to be discharged in the next five days.

The video showed the hospital staff assisting Anantalakshmi to hold a tablet in front of her and watch the movie. Gloves-clad staff held the screen in her hands to show the patient the movie during the duration of the surgery.

Netizens react

The incident was filmed on camera and it is now going on social media. People reacted to the video with Brahmanandam memes and took note of how medical procedures used movies to make the patient comfortable and engaged during intensive surgeries.

Earlier, similar visuals surfaced from the operation theater in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. In this case reported in 2017, 43-year-old Vinaya Kumari, who was diagnosed with a tumour in the brain, underwent the awake brain surgery while watching Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. The surgery reportedly concluded in one and a half hours, much before the movie ended.