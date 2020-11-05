'Angels dispatched': Presidential spiritual adviser Paula White trolled for prayer service to secure Trump's re-election

The televangelist from Florida has been with Trump since he ran for president in 2016. She had official joined the administration as an advisor to the Faith and Opportunity Initiative – a religious voice in government.

According to a CNN report on Thursday, Biden moved to within 17 electoral votes of claiming the presidency by winning the state of Michigan, in the latest twist of a dramatic election clash.

The election remained in suspense as the race tightened dramatically in Georgia and Pennsylvania.