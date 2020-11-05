'Angels dispatched': Presidential spiritual adviser Paula White trolled for prayer service to secure Trump's re-election

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Senator Kamala Harris of Indian origin inched closer to the magic figure of 270 Electoral College votes, even as incumbent Republican President Donald Trump moved ahead with his plan to mount a massive legal battle.
In order to secure Trump’s re-election, presidential spiritual advisor Paula White conducted an impassioned prayer service.
The clip which has been doing rounds on Twitter, has churned out some hilarious reactions.
The televangelist from Florida has been with Trump since he ran for president in 2016. She had official joined the administration as an advisor to the Faith and Opportunity Initiative – a religious voice in government.
According to a CNN report on Thursday, Biden moved to within 17 electoral votes of claiming the presidency by winning the state of Michigan, in the latest twist of a dramatic election clash.
The election remained in suspense as the race tightened dramatically in Georgia and Pennsylvania.
