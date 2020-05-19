Amid 'acid attack' controversy, TikTok rating in India drops from 4.5 to 2.4 stars in 3 days

Over the years TikTok has faced the maximum amount of controversies in India. The ratings of the app on Google’s Playstore have dropped to a staggering 2.4 stars in a period of 3 days. The drop is a result of the acid attack video by Faizal Siddiqui that caused an outrage on social media platforms demanding the app to be banned once and for all.

It all began with a popular Indian YouTuber Carry Minati aka Ajey Nagar weighing in on the ‘YouTube vs TikTok’ debate, which was deleted by the video sharing platform citing cyber bullying and harassment. This led to a catalyst for social media users who dug out videos made by TikTokers that glorified rape, crimes against women and animal abuse.

Many went on a spree to mark lower ratings on the app and even uninstall it. Currently the app holds over 2 Billion downloads worldwide of which 611 million are from India.