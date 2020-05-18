TikTok star Faizal Siddiqui accused of promoting acid attacks: Story so far

"Hey Fam! Jaisa ki aap dekh rahe hai, ki mujh par acid attack promote karne ka ilzaam lag raha hai (As you can see, I am being accused of promoting acid attack)," he wrote in the statement.

"Ek video ka half part cut karke, aisa dikhaya jaa raha hai ki main acid attack promote karta hu (The video has been spliced and due to that, it looks like I am promoting acid attack).

"That's not the case at all. I'm adding the first part of the video clip, where you can clearly see that I'm drinking water. So please try and understand. It's WATER! Acid kaun peeta hal (Who drinks Acid)?"

Clarifying the role of the woman in his video, he wrote: "Regarding the makeup, the girl in the video is Faby, a professional makeup artist."

"I have collaborated with her numerous times in the past for videos. She has even shot with us for videos with this same makeup. It's just her way of projecting her part of art.

"That make up in no way, represents a victim of an acid attack. Again, just her way of projecting her art and profession. This is nothing but making people a target. Making misinterpretations and assumptions out of context is not fair."

Siddiqui also claims that this video went live a month ago, and that people are trying to connect it with the ongoing TikTok vs YouTube trend which has taken the internet by a storm after popular YouTube star Carry Minati's roast video of TikTok stars.