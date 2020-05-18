TikTok star Faizal Siddiqui accused of promoting acid attacks: Story so far

Famous TikTok star Faizal Siddique on Monday, was accused of promoting acid attack on women after his video went viral all over social media.
In the video he can be heard saying "Usne tumhe chhod dia? Jiske liye tumne Mujhe chhoda tha..." and throws the water on the girl's face.
However, the video did not go well among many Twitter users who accused Siddique of promoting acid attack on women in his video. And soon, the video found its way to the Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW) who took to Twitter and wrote: "I am taking it up today itself with both police and Tik Tok."
However, in an Instagram post, Faisal claimed that the video was spliced and the part where he drinks from the so-called 'glass of acid' has been removed.
Taking to Instagram, the TikTok star issued a statement.
"My Intention was never to hurt anyone in any capacity. As a social media influencer, I realise my responsibility and apologise to anyone who was offended by the video," read the caption of the post.
He also uploaded a video which he claimed was spliced.
"Hey Fam! Jaisa ki aap dekh rahe hai, ki mujh par acid attack promote karne ka ilzaam lag raha hai (As you can see, I am being accused of promoting acid attack)," he wrote in the statement.
"Ek video ka half part cut karke, aisa dikhaya jaa raha hai ki main acid attack promote karta hu (The video has been spliced and due to that, it looks like I am promoting acid attack).
"That's not the case at all. I'm adding the first part of the video clip, where you can clearly see that I'm drinking water. So please try and understand. It's WATER! Acid kaun peeta hal (Who drinks Acid)?"
Clarifying the role of the woman in his video, he wrote: "Regarding the makeup, the girl in the video is Faby, a professional makeup artist."
"I have collaborated with her numerous times in the past for videos. She has even shot with us for videos with this same makeup. It's just her way of projecting her part of art.
"That make up in no way, represents a victim of an acid attack. Again, just her way of projecting her art and profession. This is nothing but making people a target. Making misinterpretations and assumptions out of context is not fair."
Siddiqui also claims that this video went live a month ago, and that people are trying to connect it with the ongoing TikTok vs YouTube trend which has taken the internet by a storm after popular YouTube star Carry Minati's roast video of TikTok stars.
"The video went live almost a month back. And I don't know why people are making a fuss about it now. Maybe it's the on going TikTok vs YouTube rivalry that people are trying to capitalize on," he said.
"Making such extreme allegations is very disappointing and disturbing. However, I still took down the video as I'm not interested in promoting any kind of controversy and apologize to anyone who was hurt by watching the video. Again, it does not promote any kind of inhumanity. Hope you support me!"
