Alien spotted in US: more details inside

Crystal Patterson who was scouting out the location on Google maps saw a stunning image where she spotted an alien sitting at the back seat of a car

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 27, 2022, 06:26 PM IST
A 'alien' is seen in a car's back seat by a Google Earth user | Google/Triangle News
What will you do if you find an alien sitting in the back seat of your car? Well, a Google map image shared by a woman named Crystal Patterson shows us an unusual creature sitting in the back seat a car.

One such recent instance is of a 45-year-old woman named Crystal Patterson, who was using Google Maps to explore the surroundings and spotted a "alien" in a car's backseat.

Crystal, who was just searching on Google Maps, was stunned after she zoomed into the image.

According to a media outlet, Crystal said, "Can someone please tell me what I’m looking at in the backseat?"

The only reason I found this is because I was scoping out the location of a garage sale, which was located at the property in the background.

"The driver looked naked, so I zoomed in because I’m nosy and thought the distortion of the figure in the back was My first thought was that it was an alien. "

Aliens and life beyond Earth have been something that has been part of discoveries for many years now. A host of movies and stories have given a hint of what extraterrestrial life would look like. Many researchers have also been looking forward to finding out more about UFOs.

There have been many instances where images of UFOs have surfaced on the internet. Countries like the US have reserved special areas like 'Area 51' where people claim the means of communication with aliens. And also, there are many self-proclaimed "time travelers" who are warning us about future alien invasions.

