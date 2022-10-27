Alien spotted in US: more details inside

A 'alien' is seen in a car's back seat by a Google Earth user | Google/Triangle News

What will you do if you find an alien sitting in the back seat of your car? Well, a Google map image shared by a woman named Crystal Patterson shows us an unusual creature sitting in the back seat a car.

Crystal, who was just searching on Google Maps, was stunned after she zoomed into the image.

According to a media outlet, Crystal said, "Can someone please tell me what I’m looking at in the backseat?"

The only reason I found this is because I was scoping out the location of a garage sale, which was located at the property in the background.

"The driver looked naked, so I zoomed in because I’m nosy and thought the distortion of the figure in the back was My first thought was that it was an alien. "

